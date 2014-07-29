By Michael Leibel
| NEW YORK, July 29
NEW YORK, July 29 Lawyers will have access to
training on identifying elderly clients who have fallen prey to
financial scams under a continuing education program introduced
Tuesday by the American Bar Association and two investor
protection groups.
The program will teach lawyers how to spot signs of
cognitive impairment, identify possible cases of investment
exploitation and report these suspected instances to the
appropriate authorities.
Sponsored by the ABA along with the Investor Protection
Trust and the Investor Protection Institute, two nonprofit
organizations devoted to investor education and protection, the
new program is called the Elder Investment Fraud and Financial
Exploitation Prevention Program Legal.
Roughly one in five older Americans has been victimized by
financial scams which cost them some $2.9 billion a year,
according to studies from the Investor Protection Trust and
MetLife Inc. Dementia caused by old age and other types
of brain damage can make people more vulnerable to financial
exploitation.
"Our goal is to improve the communication among legal
professionals, older Americans, adult children and state
securities regulators in order to head off financial swindles
before the damage is done," Don Blandin, president and chief
executive of IPT, said in a press release announcing the
program.
Attorneys may not realize that they can get into trouble
themselves if they don't recognize the signs of a scam, said
Lori Stiegel, project director at the ABA.
"A lawyer who is ignorant of (elder investment fraud and
financial exploitation) and fails to recognize its signs may
unwittingly participate in victimizing the client... and as a
result may face professional discipline and liability for
malpractice," Stiegel said in the release.
When the three groups surveyed 674 practicing attorneys it
found 91.4 percent considered elder financial fraud to be a
"very serious" or "somewhat serious" problem, and 88.6 percent
said they would participate in a program designed to prevent
this exploitation.
Other organizations plan to create resources to help
financial professionals diagnose mental acuity in their clients.
The North American Securities Administrators Association is
developing guidelines for how brokerages can protect vulnerable
clients. The Securities Industry and Financial Markets
Association is also pushing for similar changes.
