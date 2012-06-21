* 2008 crisis still haunts some advisers
* Vacations not what they used to be
By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK, June 21In the summer Mark Martiak
usually spends four days a week at his home office in his
Southampton, New York beach house.
But not this year. Martiak, a senior wealth strategist at
Premier Financial Advisers, says he isn't sure if he will leave
hi s Ma nhattan office.
"I don't feel comfortable leaving the office with everything
going on," he said. Martiak, whose firm has $300 million in
assets under management, this week also cut a 10-day trip to
Europe with his family to four nights.
While only a minority of financial advisers and mutual fund
managers interviewed by Reuters are completely cancelling their
plans, many are scaling back. And those who are doing so say
that since the 2008 financial crisis, their summer vacations
have not been the same. Now, they are hesitant to leave the
office because of the potential for a third summer in a row of
volatile markets.
"Wouldn't it really be nice to have a boring summer. But I
don't think it will happen this year," said Michael Hasenstab
Wednesday at Morningstar Inc.'s annual investment conference in
Chicago. Hasenstab oversees $160 billion in bond funds at
Franklin Templeton Investments.
Markets have seen two volatile summers in a row. In August
2011, the Dow Jones Industrial Average swung more than 400
points four days in a row - a record - as worries about the
European debt crisis and a credit rating downgrade in the U.S.
roiled markets.
Now, with concerns about Europe and a slowing U.S. economy
back again, advisers and portfolio managers say that if the past
two summers are a guide, even more clients will want to be able
to quickly schedule face to face meetings.
"Yes, I can be on the phone and available over e-mail but
i t's not the same," said Michael Pomerantz, president of
Pomerantz Financial Associates, a Cherry Hill, New Jersey-based
financial adviser. "People still want to know you are in the
office if things are going down."
Pomerantz, whose firm has $50 million in assets under
management, began cancelling and shortening his summer vacations
last month. In May, for example, he turned a week-long trip to
Mexico, into a long weekend instead.
Pomerantz has also canceled plans to take a week off for a
beach vacation this summer and doesn't expect to take as many
long weekends away from work as he would have otherwise.
"I am too scared to leave my office any day of the week," he
said. His clients are panicking, he said, and Pomerantz feels
like he cannot leave them. "They believe the whole market is
going to crash and we are going to be back to 2008."
Some portfolio managers say they are also staying close to
the office for the next few weeks.
Phil Orlando, chief equity strategist at Federated Investors
, said that the next two weeks will be a "critical
inflection point in the economy and the markets," with the
Federal Open Market Committee policy meeting earlier this week,
the Supreme Court decision on healthcare expected soon, the late
June EU Summit and the July 1 Iranian oil embargo by EU
countries.
As a result, no one in the firm is taking vacation time
until at least July 4.
Dan Fuss, vice chairman and portfolio manager at Loomis
Sayles, which oversees more than $172 billion, said his firm is
monitoring vacation time.
"Traders have to be very, very coordinated. We don't want
two out of four in any one area to be out of the office," Fuss
said.
Of course, not everyone is cancelling their summer plans,
partly because time off isn't what it used to be. Azim Nahkooda,
managing principal and chief executive of Cedar Brook Financial
Partners LLC, said he still plans to take at least a week off at
the end of August for a family trip to North Carolina.
"Vacation? What's a vacation," said Nahkooda, whose clients
have $2 million to $5 million in investable assets. "With
technology today, people can still reach me."