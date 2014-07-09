By Michael Leibel
NEW YORK, July 9 Wealth management firms are
trying to get millennials excited about investing and hope to
win their trust - and the sizeable wealth they are expected to
control in the future.
Those now 21 to 31 years old will control $9 trillion in
assets by 2018, and that will continue to grow, Deloitte
estimated. Millennials also stand to inherit some $36 trillion
by 2061, according to Boston College's Center on Wealth and
Philanthropy.
"We have a huge generational shift in wealth coming up," Tom
Nally, TD Ameritrade Institutional's president, told Reuters
recently. "We want to make sure our advisers are ready to serve
next-generation investors."
But it could be a tough sell: Millennials tend to leave
their parents' advisers when they inherit money, and they are
leery of stocks. They "are the most conservative generation
since the Great Depression," reported a January UBS Wealth
Management study, which found millennials keeping 52 percent of
their savings in cash, compared to 23 percent for other
generations.
To be sure, millennials are trying to save for homes, pay
down student loans and pay the bills that come along with young
adult lifestyles. But millennials tend to be distrustful of the
traditional financial planning industry, even when they have
money to invest.
"They don't want to hear a sales pitch," said Michael
Liersch, head of behavioral finance at Merrill Lynch, the
brokerage unit of Bank of America. Roughly 40 percent of
millennials disagreed with the statement "advisers have your
best interests in mind," according to a Wells Fargo & Co survey.
GIVING MILLENNIALS WHAT THEY WANT
To appeal to younger clients, regional brokerage Raymond
James Financial is training more new college graduates to be
brokers. It will "exponentially" expand its current level of 100
participants over the next three to four years, Tash Elwyn,
president of Raymond James' private client group, said in an
interview.
Morgan Stanley runs investment educational programs aimed at
clients' children who may someday need help managing
inheritances. It also beefed up its social-impact investing to
appeal to conscientious millennials, said Doug Ketterer, head of
strategy and client management for Morgan Stanley Wealth
Management.
Online broker TD Ameritrade runs TD Ameritrade U, an online
program that teaches college students investing strategies and
how to use the brokerage's thinkorswim trading platform. It also
offers clients recommendations from LikeFolio, a youth-friendly
startup that generates sample portfolios based on what's popular
on Facebook and Twitter.
"(These platforms) pique interest and expose millennials to
investing," said Nicole Sherrod, managing director of active
trading at TD Ameritrade. "It goes back to the 'invest in what
you know' concept."
That concept may be the one that wins over millennials like
Kenny Quick, a 25-year-old Tampa, Florida, advertising
executive, who bolsters his workplace retirement plan by
skipping the advice and buying shares of companies he knows
through deep discounter Scotttrade, Inc.
"I hold stock in Chipotle," Quick said. "I feel like I eat
there all the time, so investing in them felt like the next
step."
