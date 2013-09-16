By Beth Pinsker
| NEW YORK, Sept 16
NEW YORK, Sept 16 The richest 400 Americans are
significantly richer in 2013 than they were last year and
younger Americans are accumulating wealth at a faster clip than
their baby boomer counterparts, according to two reports
released Monday.
The annual Forbes 400 wealthiest Americans list showed that
total wealth climbed 19 percent in the last year to $2.02
trillion, up from $1.7 trillion, with an average net worth per
individual of $5 billion, up from $ 4.2 billion in 2012. It now
takes $1.3 billion in assets just to get on the list.
Atop the list for another year was Bill Gates, who at 57 has
a net worth of $72 billion. He was followed by Warren Buffett,
who despite giving away about $1 billion last year, was the
biggest gainer, adding $12.5 billion to bring his fortune to
$58.5 billion.
The average age was 66, according to Forbes senior editor
Kerry Dolan. Only 32 of those selected were 48 or younger,
fitting them into Generation X or Generation Y, while the rest
of the list were baby boomers. Many of the younger billionaires
are household names who made their fortunes in the tech industry
- Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg (20), Computer maker Michael Dell
(25), Yahoo's Jerry Yang (327), Tesla Motor's Elon Musk (61) and
Google's Larry Page and Sergey Brin (13 and 14).
"It takes a long time to build up a company that's worth
billions of dollars - unless you've inherited it," said Dolan.
GENERATION GAP
A separate survey also released on Monday shed new light on
the youngest generation of millionaires. The Fidelity
Millionaire Outlook shows that rich Gen X and Gen Yers are
earning more money and amassing more assets than baby boomer
millionaires. Salaries average $677,000 for those 48 and younger
compared to $198,000 for those older, and total average assets
are $5.7 versus $5.2 million.
"I think the game has changed," said Brian Dombkowski, chief
investment officer of Sand Hill Global Advisors, a Palo Alto,
California firm managing $1.25 billion in client assets. "Young
entrepreneurs today made their money by building a better
mousetrap, and they have been rewarded by the market for it. We
have seen significantly more wealth creation than we did in
earlier generations."
Fidelity surveyed 542 households with more than $1 million
in investable assets May 2013, and for the first time in the
six-year history of the report, there was enough of a
demographic spread to break out information comparing
generations. About 86 percent of the sample were baby boomers
(born before 1965) and 14 percent were in Generation X and
Generation Y (born after 1965).
The total number of U.S. households with $1 million or more
in assets, not including a primary residence, was estimated at 9
million in 2012, according to Spectrem Group, a Chicago,
Illinois-based research firm that tracks affluence, up from 8.6
million in 2011.
Younger millionaires are spending more aggressively than
baby boomers in many categories, according to Bob Oros,
executive vice president of Fidelity Institutional Wealth
Services.
Nearly 90 percent reported taking annual foreign vacations,
compared to just 56 percent of baby boomers. Two-thirds said
they owned vacation homes and had country club memberships,
versus 21 percent and 15 percent among the older cohort. And 38
percent reported flying first class, while only 5 percent of
baby boomers did that.
Younger millionaires also give generously - an average of
$54,000 in donations to charity each year. Boomers only average
$12,000.
Adviser Dombkowski, who works with many clients who have
made money in the tech sector, said these entrepreneurs often
come to him and ask: once their families are taken care of, what
can they give away? "Schools are a big part of it, but it's
varied," he said.