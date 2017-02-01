(Corrects the number of advisory groups in second paragraph to 14 from 16)

NEW YORK Jan 31 The independent boutique wealth management firm HighTower said it landed its second billion-dollar financial advisory team of the month on Tuesday.

HighTower Chief Executive Officer Elliot Weissbluth said the new hires capped off a record-setting year for recruiting in 2016, when the firm brought on 14 financial advisory groups, up from an annual average of about eight.

Joel Talish joined the firm from Wells Fargo Advisors in Westchester County, New York, and John Buffa came from Morgan Stanley's office in Paramus, New Jersey.

The pair, who managed a combined $1 billion in assets at their previous firms, met through industry connections, and will work together under the name Cognetic Capital Advisors, said Weissbluth.

Talish and Buffa were unavailable for comment. Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo both declined to comment beyond confirming the advisers left the firms.

Under HighTower's independent business model, Talish and Buffa own and operate their business based out of HighTower's Manhattan office, and they pay the firm for support services like technology, marketing, accounting and compliance.

HighTower is considered an independent wealth management firm because it is not affiliated with a bank, like Bank of America's Merrill Lynch, and because its advisers can offer clients many kinds of investment products from different financial services firms.

In mid-January, HighTower announced it brought on a team of four advisers from Wells Fargo & Co's private bank, where they had managed $1 billion in client assets.

Weissbluth said that the scandal over Wells Fargo's improper sales practices, in addition to other bank scandals in recent years, was one reason the advisers wanted to break away.

"If you're looking around the industry, you see fraud and abuse," Weissbluth said by phone. "We're not in the business of abusing anybody because our business is not designed to sell our product at the expense of the customer." (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)