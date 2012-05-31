May 31 Even America's 1 percent had a relatively tough year in 2011, Boston Consulting Group said on Thursday in its latest annual global wealth report.

While the U.S. still has the world's biggest population of millionaire households, they shrank in number by 2.5 percent to 5.1 million in 2011 compared with a year earlier.

Those declines came as private wealth in North America declined 0.9 percent to $38 trillion, as markets were roiled by crises in U.S. government debt and European debt, among other factors, said BCG, a global management consulting firm with expertise in wealth management.

Overall, it was a tough year for developed economies, with private financial wealth in North America, Western Europe and Japan dropping a combined nearly 1 percent in 2011.

Worldwide growth in private wealth last year climbed just 1.9 percent to $122.8 trillion, compared with a rise of 6.8 percent in 2010 and 9.6 percent in 2009.

That weakness weighed on wealth managers. BCG's study of 130 i nstitutions found that total client assets were little changed last year, compared with an 11 percent gain in 2010, reflecting falling markets and meager inflows. Revenue and cost challenges led to a slight decrease in profitability in most regions.

The bright spot in the global economy continued to be the developing regions of the Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Eastern Europe, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. Those regions saw a combined 10 percent growth in private wealth in 2011, driven by a large number of initial public offerings, investments by Western companies and a growing number of entrepreneurs, among other factors.

"Global growth in private wealth is clearly being driven by rapidly developing economies in the 'new world,' not by the 'old world' of traditional, mature ones," the report said.

BCG estimates that private wealth in India and China will grow at compound annual growth rates of 19 percent and 15 percent, respectively, through 2016, compared with a global growth rate of 4 percent to 5 percent. More than a third of the global increase will come from China alone.

That puts pressure on wealth firms to increase their presence in these faster-growing markets, the consulting firm said.

"Because of the incredible growth Asia has seen, there has been a lag in terms of developing advisers," said Vish Jain, a Singapore-based partner at BCG. He added that a challenge to profitability for firms working in this region will be Asians' conservative tendency to keep their money in cash.

Despite the growth in developing economies, North America was still the wealthiest region globally in 2011, followed by Western Europe.

Looking at asset classes, equity markets suffered the most in 2011, with wealth held in stocks falling 3.4 percent, while wealth in bonds - both corporate and government - climbed 3.3 percent. Wealth in cash and deposits grew 5.2 percent.

"What happened in 2011 is you see once again a flight to liquidity," said Bruce Holley, a senior partner at BCG.

Although the number of millionaire households fell by a combined 182,000 in the U.S. and Japan last year, globally that number grew by 175,000, boosted by households in developing economies, particularly China and India.

China's number should continue to grow, "driven by the large number of initial public offerings expected in the country, as well as by new wealth generated mainly by entrepreneurs," the report said. (Reporting by Jennifer Hoyt Cummings. Editing by Walden Siew and Bernadette Baum)