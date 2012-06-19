LONDON, June 19 The wealth management industry looking after the money of society's richest individuals needs to rethink its business models if firms are to survive an increasingly hostile environment, a survey found.

An annual report into global wealth by consultants CapGemini and Royal Bank of Canada outlines an industry imperiled by rising costs, as regulators increase demands at a time of falling revenues.

"As these forces coalesce, many wealth management business models are buckling under the pressure," the report published on Tuesday says.

Since the financial crisis of 2008, many clients have kept much of their money in safe assets such as cash, squeezing margins for wealth managers already struggling with rising staff and compliance costs.

At the same time, weak economies in the developed world and stubbornly volatile returns have made it hard to deliver on investment performance.

While total assets under management have grown with the recovery since 2008, costs have risen faster. The cost to income ratio for the global wealth management industry was nearly 80 percent in 2010, having risen from 64 percent in 2007, the report says.

In response, investment managers should explore options like hiring younger financial advisers, reflecting the fact the global rich are getting younger, and scrapping systems of classifying clients according to how rich they are.

The financial services industry currently groups its clients into catch-all categories such as "mass affluent" - meaning wealthy but not ostentatiously rich - or "Ultra High Net Worth" meaning super wealthy.

"Firms will need to be more sophisticated in their approaches," the report says, recommending firms pay more attention to issues like age, gender, location and people's appetite for taking risks with their money.

The authors also suggest undoing previous industry initiatives, like aggressive pursuit of more clients which sometimes came at the expense of quality of service, and seeking growth in portfolios rather than minimising the risk of loss.

Many financial services groups threw resources into building their wealth management arms after the financial crisis, attracted by the prospect of stable returns and solid asset bases offseting more volatile operations like capital markets.

The current squeeze on profits as a result of more fickle, price sensitive clients and higher regulatory costs has pushed many groups to reconsider and some have looked at selling on wealth or investment management businesses.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, the world's largest wealth business which was a co-sponsor of the report until this year, recently put has put its wealth management units outside the United States up for sale.