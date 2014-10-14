NEW YORK Oct 14 Client assets managed by
registered investment advisory groups in the United States
jumped by nearly $7 trillion in 2014 as more securities brokers
and clients joined the independent side of the wealth management
industry, according to a study of U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission data released on Tuesday.
The annual study, published by trade groups the Investment
Adviser Association and National Regulatory Services and titled
Evolution Revolution, is based on information about assets under
management, staff, and business activities that registered
investment advisory groups (RIAs) file with the SEC.
It found that RIAs, independent businesses run by financial
advisers either in a group or on their own, managed a combined
$61.7 trillion in client assets in 2014, up 12.6 percent from
$54.8 trillion in 2013.
During the same time, the number of RIAs nationwide rose by
362 to 10,895 in 2014, up from 10,533 in 2013, bringing the
total number of individuals employed by RIAs to over 700,000.
More RIAs means more clients, and the study found RIAs
reported 2.38 million more clients than in 2013.
The increase in clients, RIAs and assets all point to
recovering confidence in the markets, said Karen Barr, general
counsel of the Investment Adviser Association.
"I think you saw in the 2008 and 2009 period, people pulled
out of the market and were very cautious," Barr said. "As the
economy is improving, you're seeing more people wanting to
invest again."
The study also found that the majority of client assets are
controlled by a small number of RIAs. In 2014, the 112 largest
RIAs by assets under management controlled more than 52 percent
of all reported client assets, up 1.7 percent from 2013.
