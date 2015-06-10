(Changes sixth paragraph to show that FINRA, not SIFMA, is the
subject of Ketchum's remarks.)
By Jed Horowitz
NEW YORK, June 10 U.S. securities industry
regulators are close to proposing final rules requiring
brokerage firms and bond dealers to disclose how much they mark
up the price of most bonds they sell to retail customers.
The controversial rules, proposed in November by the
Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the
Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB), aim to help the
public assess the reasonableness of prices charged by brokers
for corporate and municipal bonds. Unlike stocks that have a
price publicly available on an exchange, individual dealers
determine the price at which they sell or buy bonds.
"I expect us to be moving forward with some proposal to the
(Securities and Exchange) Commission in the near future," FINRA
Chairman and Chief Executive Richard Ketchum said at Reuters
Wealth Management Summit in New York on Wednesday.
In comments submitted earlier this year, the securities
industry slammed the proposed rules as expensive to implement,
unnecessary and potentially confusing to investors.
"From an operational and implementation perspective," the
proposals are "irredeemably flawed," Wells Fargo Advisors wrote.
Others said investors can already estimate markups by checking
industry-financed databases, and might be confused by numbers on
a trade confirmation.
FINRA, which is funded by the securities industry, is taking
especially seriously comments related to operational issues and
also is working with the MSRB to address some minor differences
between FINRA and MSRB's proposals, Ketchum said.
The municipal bond regulator is likewise working out
"details of our proposal with FINRA so that we can coordinate
next steps to the extent possible," MSRB Executive Director
Lynnette Kelly wrote in an e-mailed statement.
The regulators' rules would apply to corporate and municipal
bonds bought by brokers and dealers on the same day they sell
them to an investor. Most are purchased by dealers within an
hour of the sale, presenting little risk of price volatility.
However, "the range of markups (among dealers) is quite
substantial," Ketchum said.
Brokers would be required to put on trade confirmation
statements how much more customers pay to buy, or how much less
they receive to sell, "same-day" bonds. Most firms today only
include a purchase/sale price and quantity of bonds traded on
the confirmation.
Disclosure "should deter overcharging" in the $1.6 trillion
corporate bond and the $3.6 trillion municipal bond markets, SEC
Chairwoman Mary Jo White said in a speech a year ago.
Ketchum said disclosure is especially timely because of an
expected jump in interest rates that will affect bond
valuations. "These next few years is a time to focus on the ways
fixed-income securities are traded and sold to investors," he
said at the Reuters Summit.
(Reporting By Jed Horowitz)