NEW YORK, June 10 Wall Street's industry-funded
watchdog is crafting guidance that would give brokers clarity
about delaying transactions made by investors whom they believe
may be suffering from dementia or are being influenced by
caregivers, its chief said on Wednesday.
The issue is a high priority for the Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority (FINRA), said Richard Ketchum, the
regulator's chairman and chief executive, speaking in New York
on Wednesday at the 2015 Reuters Wealth Management Summit. FINRA
has been discussing the anticipated guidance with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission, Ketchum said.
At issue is a push by the securities industry to impose
temporary holds on certain transactions that may be precipitated
by a clients' declining mental capacity, or purported loved ones
who may be trying to swindle them.
The situations raise multiple concerns for brokerages. Among
them: Clients may stand to lose their money forever if
brokerages follow certain instructions from them, such as wiring
funds to an overseas bank account that, in fact, belongs to a
scam artist.
But firms can also violate industry rules when trying to get
help for those clients. For example, brokerages may not be able
to get the best possible prices for clients' securities, as
industry rules require, after finding out the delayed
transaction is legitimate. The problem has triggered some
lawsuits against firms, Ketchum said.
"If someone asks for a trade to occur, firms are under an
obligation to move ahead," Ketchum said. A hold period, such as
the option for a five- or 10 day delay that some state
securities regulators have imposed for withdrawal or wire
transfer requests, could ease firms' regulatory burdens while
brokerages look into troublesome situations, industry executives
have said.
"They would like clarity in that from us. We will provide
clarity on that and are working with the SEC," Ketchum said. The
timing for the guidance is unclear.
The move comes as state securities regulators are also
taking up the issue. Hold periods are common among state banking
laws, but the concept has not been widely extended to
brokerages. That is starting to change, however, with laws in
Washington state and Delaware.
A bill recently passed in Missouri is awaiting approval by
Governor Jay Nixon, a Democrat. The measure is under review, a
spokesman said.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn)