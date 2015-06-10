(For other news from Reuters Wealth Management Summit, click here)
By John McCrank
NEW YORK, June 10 Wall Street's self-funded
watchdog said on Wednesday it may cut the fees it charges to
professional users, like banks, of its weekly report on
off-exchange trading volumes in order to make the information
more accessible following industry complaints.
"We are looking hard at reducing or eliminating those fees,"
Richard Ketchum, chief executive officer of The Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), said at the Reuters
Wealth Management Summit.
FINRA began reporting weekly data on alternative trading
systems (ATSs) a year ago, allowing investors to see for the
first time the amount of trading that happens in each of nearly
40 ATSs, most of which are "dark pools" that do not display
trading information until after trades have been executed.
Prior to that, post-trade ATS data did not indicate to which
firms the trades were attributed or what types of dark pools
were most used.
The move was aimed at increasing transparency in the markets
and improving investor confidence as more trading moved away
from traditional stock exchanges like the Nasdaq and
the New York Stock Exchange. Nearly 40 percent of U.S.
stock trades now happen away from exchanges in bank- or
broker-run trading venues, compared to around 16 percent in
2008.
Non-professional investors can access FINRA's ATS data for
free, but professionals and vendors have to pay $12,000 a year
to view it and cannot distribute the data, or information
derived from that data, to third parties.
Investors can use the information to better determine where
to route their orders, but firms that run ATSs have complained
that they cannot use the data to show their clients how they
stack up against other trading venues.
"We do think the information is valuable," said Ketchum.
"But we don't think there should be significant bars to it so we
are looking hard at that," he said of the fees.
FINRA also plans to begin adding trade execution data to the
reports from firms that buy stock orders from retail brokerages
and trade against them internally, he said.
The biggest dark pools are run by Credit Suisse Group AG
, UBS AG, IEX Group, and Morgan Stanley
.
Separately, Ketchum said FINRA is crafting guidance that
would give brokers clarity about delaying transactions made by
investors who they believe may be suffering from dementia or are
being influenced by caregivers.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Nick Zieminski)