By Jed Horowitz
NEW YORK, June 4 Greg Fleming has taken his foot
off the brake and put it on the gas pedal as he pushes to
generate more profit from Morgan Stanley's army of
brokers.
Fleming, who runs wealth management and asset management at
the world's biggest brokerage firm as measured by its more than
16,000 brokers, said the days of creating respectable profit
margins through strenuous cost-cutting are over.
"We feel good about the different ways we can enhance
business going forward," Fleming said on Tuesday at the Reuters
Global Wealth Management Summit. "We are driving growth and the
top line rather than primarily on the expense side of the
equation."
Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman has made a
bigger bet on selling financial products and services to wealthy
investors than the head of any other major U.S. investment bank,
spending some $13.5 billion to acquire Smith Barney in stages
from Citigroup Inc. He recruited his former Merrill Lynch
colleague, Fleming, 50, to run asset management in February 2010
and added wealth to his portfolio a year later.
But progress was slowed by problems integrating the
technologies of the two firms and by the hangover from the 2008
financial crisis, which eroded investors' trust.
Fleming, a former investment banker who was paid $8.6
million last year, spent 18 months focused on cutting training
classes, broker "recognition" trips to fancy resorts and other
perks to hit his goal of doubling the retail brokerage unit's
profit margins by mid-2013.
He beat his deadline. Morgan Stanley Wealth Management
delivered a pretax margin of 17 percent in this year's first
quarter and contributed about 41 percent of the company's total
revenue.
Fleming on Tuesday declined to guarantee he can maintain the
margin through the rest of the year or to forecast if and when
the firm will hit the 20 percent target initially set by Gorman.
But he enthusiastically outlined three business strategies and a
plan to spend $500 million on technology by the middle of next
year that he said will promote growth through spending.
At the top of his strategic list is catching up with
competitors such as Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch
and Wells Fargo & Co's Wells Fargo Advisors in having
brokers sell mortgages, loans and other bank products to wealthy
clients.
Morgan Stanley plans to dip into that vast technology budget
to make it easier for clients to open bank accounts and to make
transactions online and through mobile devices, Fleming said.
He admits he has a long way to go. Morgan Stanley's net
interest income from loans is two to three times smaller than
large competitors. But lending has almost doubled from an
admittedly low base two years ago, propelled by training and
compensation incentives, he said.
Almost 90 percent of the firm's top brokers measured by
revenue now sell bank products, Fleming said. Loans
collateralized by stocks and other investments in clients'
portfolios are the fastest-growing product.
Less than 10 percent of Morgan Stanley clients, however, are
borrowing - a handicap Fleming presents as a "significant
opportunity" if advisers who were weaned on selling investments
for commissions can be trained to accept fees for offering
advice on bank products. The firm expects to have about $130
billion of low-cost deposits in its bank subsidiary by year-end
to fund lending, Fleming said.
Fleming's second big strategic push is to capitalize on
Smith Barney's prowess as a master curator of funds - picking
mutual funds, hedge funds and other "managed account" products
for their clients. "We are investing to maintain our market
leadership there," he said.
Clients pay fees to their brokers for allocating assets to
such products, and also to the outside managers of the funds in
the packaged products, but Fleming said managed accounts benefit
the firm, advisers and clients.
Morgan Stanley's third strategic push is into raising money
through bond and stock offerings and offering merger and
acquisition advice to the businesses of its wealthy clients.
Bringing capital markets to the wealthy investor's adviser is a
faddish - as well as lucrative - initiative that was also cited
at this week's summit by the top wealth and private banking
executives at UBS and Wells Fargo.
Eric Benedict, the former head of Morgan Stanley's
institutional stock sales desk, has moved to its wealth
management headquarters in Purchase, New York, and brought the
bank's middle-market fixed-income division with him to help sell
their wares through the brokers. David Heaton, a former Merrill
colleague who was running Morgan Stanley's asset management
investment banking deals, also is working in wealth management
to coordinate the capital markets introductions.
Fleming wouldn't give numbers but said the firm is "already
seeing nice growth in the business."
The push into lending and corporate finance carries some
risk for Morgan Stanley and other big brokers as regulators step
up their scrutiny of cross-sold products from banks.
"Cross-selling requires supervision," Richard Ketchum, chief
executive of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, said
at the summit on Tuesday. "When you add on top of that
compensation incentives, it worries me."
Morgan Stanley "does the right thing for the individual
client based on risk-return profiles," said Fleming, an industry
representative on FINRA's board. "With almost 4 million clients,
it's quite a challenge."
