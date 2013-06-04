By Ashley Lau
| NEW YORK, June 4
Morgan Stanley said on
Tuesday that David Heaton, a long-time banker and specialist in
asset management deals, was moved to its wealth management
business, in a new role aimed at generating more leads for the
firm's multitude of financial advisers.
In moving to the role as senior relationship manager in
April, Heaton joined his twin, Eric Heaton, at Morgan Stanley's
wealth business, as the brothers were reunited under the unit's
head, Greg Fleming. All three executives started their careers
at Merrill Lynch, the brokerage now owned by Bank of America
Corp.
Heaton's move came as Fleming was trying to generate more
profit from the firm's more than 16,000 brokers by looking for
ways to grow revenue after spending his first two years there
focusing on cutting costs. [ID: nL1N0EG0T0]
Fleming told the Reuters Global Wealth Management Summit on
Tuesday that the firm also had a "strategic lead management"
group that is responsible for handling client referrals between
various parts of Morgan Stanley. The group reports to both
Fleming and Colm Kelleher, the president of Institutional
Securities.
For example, Fleming said, if a wealth management business
client was the chief executive of a private company that wanted
to go public, this group would help introduce the party to
Morgan Stanley's investment bankers.
Fleming said that David Heaton would use his contacts with
asset management firms and hedge funds to help identify products
that Morgan Stanley's brokers may want to sell to clients.
Heaton, who first joined Morgan Stanley in 2010 from
Deutsche Bank, is based in Purchase, New York, headquarters of
the company's wealth management business.
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, formed as part of the
merger of the firm's wealth business and Citigroup's Smith
Barney in 2009, is the largest U.S. brokerage. Morgan Stanley
already has control of the venture and plans to eventually buy
out Citigroup's stake.
