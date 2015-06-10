NEW YORK, June 10 (For other news from Reuters
With demographics changing in the United States, large money
managers are actively searching for more women and younger
financial advisers to better reflect the changing face of
society and be more in tune with peoples' plans for their cash.
Wealth management in the U.S. has been historically
dominated by men, with women making up less than 12 percent of
advisers, according to analytics firm Cerulli Associates.
With women expected to take control of as much as two-thirds
of U.S. personal wealth in the next 10 years, executives are
looking to get more women into the adviser workforce.
"We are very focused on increasing the number of female
financial advisers and the number of women in our executive
leadership team," said Greg Fleming, president of Morgan
Stanley's wealth and asset management businesses, at the Reuters
Wealth Management Summit on Tuesday in New York.
Morgan Stanley, the biggest brokerage in the world by number
of advisers it employs, and rival Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, have both put a priority on hiring advisers from
the "Millennial" generation, who were born between 1981 and
1999.
The average financial adviser is now 52, according to
Cerulli Associates. Similar research by the software company
PriceMetrix puts the average wealth management client at 62
years old.
Hiring younger advisers could help firms lower the average
ages in both categories.
Merrill Lynch, which has one of Wall Street's most robust
training programs for young advisers, added 230 new trainees in
the first quarter.
"We have never strayed away from our commitment to our
training program," which is key to addressing the needs of
clients and Millennials, John Thiel, head of Merrill Lynch
Wealth Management, said at Reuters Wealth Management Summit.
The bigger picture, Thiel said, is the overall growing
amount of wealth in the U.S., which will require the help of
experienced advisers.
This is especially true now that the multi-year bull market
in equities is losing steam. Investors say the long-running
calculus of splitting investments between stocks and bonds
likely will not earn enough income to secure comfortable
retirement income.
Merrill Lynch added a net total of 76 experienced advisers
to its roughly 14,100 financial advisers in the first quarter.
Brokerages are not alone among financial services firms
looking for experienced employees in the face of future wealth.
Peter Charrington, global head of Citi Private Bank,
distinguised his roughly 450 private bankers from their broker
peers as having a different skill set for their work serving
ultra high net worth clients who have a minimum of $25 million.
Those individuals are rare, Charrington said. Still, he
would like to see Citi add but around35 private bankers this
year worldwide.
(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts and Svea Herbst)