By Jed Horowitz
NEW YORK, June 3 She didn't get the job, but if
Sallie Krawcheck were running the Securities and Exchange
Commission she knows where her priorities would lie.
The former head of Bank of America Corp's global
wealth and investment management division would replace the
reams of disclosure documents given to brokerage clients in
favor of a single page of salient facts about products,
potential conflicts and risks.
And she would move post-haste for "real reform" of the way
money-market funds are accounted for on banks' books.
"Reform of money funds (has been) way too long in coming,"
Krawcheck, the 48-year-old former head of Bank of America Corp's
wealth management division, said Monday at Reuters Global Wealth
Management Summit. "It's a big, glaring miss coming out of the
downturn."
Krawcheck said she would oppose any halfway solutions that
would apply only to part of the $2.6 trillion money-market fund
industry. The SEC is believed to be considering rules that would
apply to prime funds that buy securities issued by corporations
but not to funds that invest primarily in government securities.
Regulators hope extra safeguards will prevent the type of
runs on money funds that happened during the financial crisis.
The collapse of the Reserve Primary fund in September 2008
played havoc with retail brokerage firms in the heart of the
financial crisis as investors feared a collapse of all funds
where brokerage firms were parking their spare cash.
Krawcheck, now involved in entrepreneurial ventures to sell
investments to individual investors and promote women in
financial services, was fired from Bank of America in September
2011 after a meteoric career that included running brokerage
firms Sanford C. Bernstein & Co, Smith Barney and Merrill Lynch.
She was widely reported to have sought the top job at the
securities regulator after Mary Schapiro resigned as SEC
chairman last December. The post went to former federal
prosecutor Mary Jo White, who will consider money-market reform
when SEC commissioners meet on Wednesday.
Krawcheck would not comment directly on her governmental
ambitions, which could also include heading other consumer-
related agencies, but said that anyone who has had the good
fortune to succeed should consider public service "very
carefully" as part of a "well-rounded life."
'TOO MUCH DISCLOSURE'
Turning to her other priority, Krawcheck said the brokerage
industry has "too much disclosure" that confuses clients because
it is larded with minutiae. When she was overseeing Merrill
Lynch, she said, she pushed to make relevant disclosures, about
conflicts or risks, easily accessible online or in short print
form.
Deciding who decides what is relevant remains a big issue,
she said. Krawcheck favors another rule being considered by the
Financial Industry Regulatory Authority that would require
brokers to tell clients the size of any signing bonuses they
receive over $50,000 when they move to new firms.
Many brokers and their managers oppose the plan, which
Krawcheck said is a telling indicator.
"If it is something you don't want to talk about, we better
disclose it," she said.
Krawcheck last month announced that she had bought 85
Broads, a for-profit group founded by former Goldman Sachs
employees that encourages "financially empowered" women and
their growth within companies. The firm's profits come from
membership fees, but Krawcheck said she will canvass members to
see if she should expand into other money-making areas.
