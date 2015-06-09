(For other news from Reuters Wealth Management Summit, click here)
By Ross Kerber and Suzanne Barlyn
NEW YORK, June 9 Shareholders are about $50
billion worse off for having put money into non-traded real
estate investment trusts rather than exchange-traded versions, a
legal consultant for investors said on Tuesday.
The figure represents the difference between the performance
of more than 80 non-traded REITs and the performance of a
diversified portfolio of traded REITs over two decades, said
Craig McCann, principal of Securities Litigation & Consulting
Group, speaking in New York on Tuesday at the 2015 Reuters
Wealth Management Summit.
He said upfront fees help explain the difference, and called
the illiquid products hard to analyze. "If you're selling a
high-cost product, typically you make it opaque," McCann said.
McCann's firm in Fairfax, Virginia works as a consultant
for investors involved in arbitration disputes with providers of
non-traded REITs, and for claimants in cases filed against
brokerages.
Non-traded REITs are largely sold by independent
broker-dealers such as LPL Financial Holdings and
Cetera Financial Group, who sell products and services through
brokers who are not direct employees.
REITs invest in a wide range of real estate from apartments
to hotels to strip malls. Non-traded REITs often have higher
fees for investors than publicly-traded REITs and can be harder
to cash in.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority has cautioned
brokerage firms about the way they market non-traded REITs after
a review by the Wall Street watchdog revealed problems,
according to a regulatory notice.
McCann said his calculation of a roughly $50 billion "wealth
loss" to investors from non-traded REITs is fleshed out in a
paper he co-wrote. It is expected to be published in coming
months by Investments & Wealth Monitor, a trade journal of the
Investment Management Consultants Association, which offers
credentials to brokers and financial planners.
McCann said in the paper that it is difficult to amass data
to study the non-traded REITs, which he called troubling since
they have taken in about $116 billion from investors over the
past 25 years.
The paper analyzes returns for more than 80 non-traded REITs
and compared their performance with a diversified portfolio of
traded REITs.
While some non-traded REITs have done well, that can be
explained by factors such as a focus on hot real estate markets
like New York, he said.
Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter: @Reuters_Summits
(Reporting by Ross Kerber and Suzanne Barlyn. Additional
reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Nick Zieminski)