By Jed Horowitz
NEW YORK, June 18 The high levels of cash that
TD Ameritrade customers have been keeping in their
brokerage accounts since the 2008-2009 financial collapse is on
the decline, a sign of growing confidence in the U.S. stock
market, company executives said at Reuters Wealth Management
Summit on Wednesday.
Cash represents about 19 percent of assets kept in more than
4 million retail brokerage accounts at the Nebraska-based
broker-dealer. In the previous five years, cash levels averaged
between 20 percent and 22 percent, said Tom Bradley, president
of retail distribution.
Cash levels of investment advisers whose clients have
accounts at TD Ameritrade have dipped below 8 percent, added
Thomas Nally, president of the firm's institutional division.
The investing behaviour of discount brokerage clients is
closely scrutinized on Wall Street as a sign of how robustly
investors are buying stocks and, more conservatively, bonds.
TD Ameritrade's retail clients are more active traders than
those at rivals Charles Schwab Corp and E*Trade
Financial Corp, creating higher levels of cash than
buy-and-hold investors as they trade in and out of markets.
Cash in the approximately 9 million brokerage and money
market accounts at Schwab declined from a peak of about 20
percent in 2009 to 13 percent at the end of the first quarter,
and generally ranges between 5 percent and 10 percent in
accounts that financial advisers keep for their clients at the
San Francisco-based firm, a Schwab spokesman wrote in an email.
E*Trade clients at the end of May kept 16 percent of their
assets in their 3.1 million accounts in cash, down from 19
percent in March 2013, a spokesman wrote.
Separately, Bradley said clients appeared indifferent to TD
Ameritrade's disclosure that it made $236 million in its last
fiscal year by selling their orders to trading firms and
exchanges. The total was more than in the previous year and
higher than at Schwab and E*Trade.
Discount brokers do not share so-called payment for order
flow revenue with clients, but say it subsidizes low commissions
and does not affect their commitment to get the best execution
for trades.
On Tuesday, however, a TD Ameritrade executive told a U.S.
Senate subcommittee that the company often routes orders to
exchanges that pay it the most. The practice was
criticized in Michael Lewis' recent book, "Flash Boys."
Fewer than 200 of TD Ameritrade's more than 4 million
clients questioned the practice since the book's publication,
Bradley said. But Nally said it was too early to judge the
impact of a "60 Minutes" TV interview in which Lewis said U.S.
markets are fixed.
"Think about Mom and Dad sitting on the couch ... and
hearing the markets are rigged," he said. "They'll start
stuffing their money under their mattress."
Charles Schwab Chief Executive Officer Walt Bettinger
recently suggested that firms disclose how much they receive for
each trade order on a customer's confirmation statement.
"I wouldn't have a problem with that," Bradley said at the
Wealth Summit.
