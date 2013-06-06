(Corrects Classens' title in 3rd par, to CEO of Coutts
By Martin de Sa'Pinto
GENEVA, June 5 Swiss private banks are hoping to
gain a competitive edge by investing in the latest technology
for risk management and compliance to keep down the cost of new
regulations brought in since the financial crisis.
Among the myriad of new international rules, the United
States, for example, has brought in the Foreign Account Tax
Compliance Act to raise tax revenues from secret accounts held
by their citizens.
"The cost of risk and compliance has risen a good 30 percent
in the last two to three years," Alexander Classen, CEO of the
international business of private bank Coutts, told the Reuters
Global Wealth Management Summit in Geneva.
"We feel the increased cost of regulations in cross border
business," he said. "There is a bit of a race to scale," Classen
said referring to the need to find economies of scale.
Since Classen joined Coutts in 2011, the bank has reduced
the number of countries where it operates to 70 from 170,
eliminating unprofitable offices and reducing cross-border
compliance costs. It has also cut the number of information
technology systems serving its IT platform from 35 to just one.
Coutts parent Royal Bank of Scotland is
majority-owned by the British government since a bailout during
the financial crisis.
UBS wealth management chief Juerg Zeltner said the
Swiss bank's cost base was becoming more complicated and
demanding. He said the cost of serving clients was increasing by
the day.
The need to spend heavily on technology could make life
difficult for Switzerland's dozens of smaller private banks
which might find it tough to make money in this environment.
"Barriers to entry in our business are growing by the day,"
said Zeltner. "The operational risks and legal compliance burden
has increased dramatically."
Bigger banks with deep pockets will have a competitive
advantage if they get the technology right.
"Technology and automation are having as much if not more
impact on the industry than the regulatory environment. Perhaps
the one begets the other," said Catherine Weir, head of Citi's
Global Family Office Group.
She said there would continue to be some margin pressure for
banks, but effective cost control, including via use of
technology, was going to be a competitive advantage, though
achieving this would be time consuming and expensive.
She said new technology that allows banks to provide market
updates or trading capabilities via the iPad - which is not yet
available - would keep banks at the cutting edge in the race to
meet client needs.
