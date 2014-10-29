LONDON, Oct 29 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A small tax on
billionaires, whose number has doubled in recent years, would
raise enough to ensure an education for every child in the world
and slow the rise in inequality, a report published on Wednesday
said.
Oxfam said that while the world's richest people had
recovered quickly from the global financial crisis, the benefits
of economic growth were not being shared with the majority,
including hundreds of millions trapped in poverty.
The world's richest 85 people, who are worth as much as the
poorest half of the global population, saw their collective
wealth increase by $668 million a day - almost half a million
dollars a minute - over the last year, the Oxfam report found.
Oxfam chief executive Mark Goldring said a wealthy minority
around the world were taking "an ever-increasing share of the
pie", and called on world leaders to close the gap between rich
and poor.
The number of billionaires in the world has risen to 1,645
in 2014 from 793 in 2009, according to the report, which cited
American business magazine Forbes.
"This is not just an issue of fairness, but in a world where
people are dying of hunger or because they can't afford
healthcare, it becomes an issue of life and death," Goldring
said in a statement.
The report calculated that taxing billionaires 1.5 percent
of their wealth over $1 billion could raise $74 billion a year,
enough to get every child in the world into school and to
deliver health services in the world's poorest countries.
Since 2009, at least one million women have died in
childbirth because of a lack of basic health services, and
around the world 57 million children are missing out on school,
the report said.
Seventy percent of the world's population live in countries
where economic inequality is greater than it was 30 years ago,
such as South Africa, where inequality is greater than it was at
the end of the apartheid era, the Oxfam report found.
Given the current levels of income inequality in African
countries, it is estimated that the continent's poverty rate
will not fall below 3 percent of the population - the World
Bank's definition of ending poverty - until 2075.
INEQUALITY RISING RAPIDLY
The report found that inequality within countries is rising
rapidly all over the world, with many nations' richest people
earning more, both in absolute terms and relative to the rest of
the population.
In India, China and Nigeria, the richest people's share of
national income is large and growing, while the share of more
than 1.1 billion people - 16 percent of the world's population -
is shrinking.
Three million people in Kenya could be saved from extreme
poverty in the next five years if the country reduced inequality
levels by 12 percent, the report said.
Goldring said inequality was holding back efforts to end
poverty and called it one of the "defining problems of our age."
"Governments around the world have been guilty of a naive
faith that wealth going to those at the top will automatically
benefit everyone.
"That's not true - it is their responsibility to ensure the
poorest are not left behind."
Oxfam called on governments to share the tax burden fairly
and tackle tax dodging, promote women's economic equality and
rights and achieve universal free public services by 2020.
