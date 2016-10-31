(Corrects paragraph 2 to show Nash became CEO in 2014 instead
By Elizabeth Dilts
NEW YORK Oct 31 Wealthfront, one of the first
and biggest online investment platforms referred to as
"robo-advisors," announced on Monday that founder Andy Rachleff
would return to the top job of chief executive officer.
Adam Nash, Wealthfront's CEO since 2014, will step down, but
retain his position on the board of directors, Rachleff wrote in
a blog post on Wealthfront's website.
Rachleff founded Wealthfront in 2011 with Dan Carroll, and
previously led the company before hiring Nash to take the reins.
"When I joined the company no one had even heard of
automated investing," Nash said in an emailed statement. "The
question today is no longer, 'Will this work?' but rather 'How
big will this be?' It's been quite an amazing journey."
Nash, an early Wealthfront client and supporter, joined the
robo-advisor from the Silicon Valley venture capital firm
Greylock Partners.
Nash had previously worked as vice president of product
management at LinkedIn, where he oversaw the professional
networking site's mobile efforts.
Rachleff also came from the venture capital world, having
co-founded Benchmark Capital before he launched Wealthfront.
As of October, Wealthfront had $4 billion in assets under
management for about 90,000 clients, according to spokeswoman
Kate Wauck.
