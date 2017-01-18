By Anna Irrera
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 18 Wealthfront, one of the
earliest and largest online investment management startups known
as "robo-advisors," is launching a free automated service that
will let employees of listed firms sell stocks in their
companies.
The online wealth manager began extending the "Selling Plan"
service to all its clients this month after initially developing
a prototype for Twitter and Facebook workers, the company said
in a blog post on Wednesday.
In the latest example of "fintech" firms targeting lucrative
markets by using automation to be more efficient, it said it was
a cheap and convenient tool for employees who would otherwise
sell their shares using more costly stock administrators.
The attempt to diversify Wealthfront's offerings comes as
growing competition from established players raises questions
about the ability of independent robo-advisors to grow at a
sufficient scale to reach profitability.
While robo-advice was initially developed by newcomers
including Wealthfront and Betterment, longstanding firms such as
Charles Schwab Corp, UBS AG and Vanguard
have recently launched or are planning similar services.
The company wrote that it had received requests for the plan
from workers at 300 public companies.
Wealthfront said the service would save employees time and
money and that it would particularly appeal to workers at tech
firms, which often offer employees stock as part of compensation
packages.
The service sells the stocks automatically over an extended
period of time and lets clients reinvest the proceeds into a
diversified portfolio, or set the cash aside.
It will help grow Wealthfront's revenue stream, the company
said, since proceeds from sales would be held in a client's
Wealthfront account. Robo-advisors such as Wealthfront typically
charge fees on assets under management.
(Reporting by Anna Irrera; Editing by Daniel Wallis)