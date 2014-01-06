By Malathi Nayak
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 5 Wearable computers like
Google Glass and the Samsung Galaxy Gear watch may not have
caught fire yet, but that hasn't stopped mobile game developers
from rushing to create apps for the new devices, eager to seize
what they hope is the next big moment in consumer technology.
Niccolo DeMasi, the CEO of mobile games maker Glu Mobile
, compares the potential of wearables to that of Apple
Inc's iPhone launch in 2007 - an event that was the
catalyst to create much of the mobile app world that exists now.
DeMasi and others are betting that by developing compelling
apps designed with the wearables' special features in mind, they
can create overwhelming demand for the products.
"A whole new app ecosystem is going to be born," said Shawn
Hardin, chief executive officer of Mind Pirate, which will
release "Global Food Fight," its first game for Google Glass,
this month. "Those who are going to make that happen in a big
way are going to be valuable companies because of it, and those
who wait too late won't be a part of it."
The market for mobile game apps is expected to grow to $17
billion this year from just $6 billion in 2010, analysts said,
and wearables could fuel growth in the years to come.
An array of new smartwatches and devices like fitness
tracker Fitbit will go on display this week at the Consumer
Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, heralding a potential
breakthrough for the devices in 2014.
Google Glass is expected to launch broadly sometime this
year. So far, its user-testing version has only been available
at a $1,500 price to about 15,000 developers and consumers who
registered to be part of its early adopter program.
Galaxy Gear smartwatches from Samsung have
garnered mixed reviews since their September launch, and
consumers have not warmed to them yet.
Despite the slow start, Juniper Research expects more than
130 million smart wearable devices will ship by 2018. Moreover,
global shipments of wearable "smart glasses" alone will reach 10
million each year by 2018, compared with an estimated 87,000 in
2013, according to the research firm.
Wearable computing devices basically function as
mini-computers, mainly strapped on a user's wrist or face,
though they may end up being worn on other parts of the body,
too. In developing apps for them, programmers will focus on
their voice-command features as well as GPS, gyroscope, compass
and WiFi capabilities. Apps for more conventional mobile
devices, by contrast, mostly use their touch-screen interface.
FUN AND GAMES
Glu wanted to get a jump on its rivals by creating a word
puzzle game called "Spellista" for the prototype of Google Inc's
Glass.
Because Glass allows hands-free experiences, Spellista's
gameplay relies on voice commands and head movements that work
with the device's gyroscope. With voice commands, a gamer can
snap pictures on its 5-megapixel camera and create word puzzles
to share with friends.
Another distinct feature of Glass is how it transmits sound.
With Spellista, a user hears the game's tutorial through sound
vibrations traveling through the skull behind the ear rather
than traditional speakers. That lets the user simultaneously
hear ambient sound.
Over 2,000 developers, including Glu, have access to the
programming code and tools needed to design apps for Glass.
With Mind Pirate's app, "Global Food Fight," the Silicon
Valley startup wants to demonstrate that wearable devices are
well-suited for "micro-engagement" - or 30- to 90-second game
sessions.
The three-dimensional app is designed for multiple players.
Gamers can use head movements and taps on the Glass touchpad to
virtually hurl tomatoes or gooey pies at one another and build
obstacle courses to help them dodge hits.
"You could sit on a train and launch a food fight using
voice commands, and you could be playing with multiple people"
who could be virtually anywhere, Hardin explained.
Mind Pirate has set up an incubator program, providing
resources to four developers to work on games and apps for Glass
and other wearable computing devices in partnership with the
Canadian Film Centre, a Toronto-based film training institute.
Timothy Jordan, senior developer advocate for Google Glass,
said the game concepts that developers come up with need to be
path-breaking.
"If something works well on another platform and you stamp
it on Glass, you're doing it wrong," he said.
Games and apps have often popularized new hardware, helping
to familiarize consumers with the technology. Rovio's Angry
Birds demonstrated the iPhone's easy swipe and touch features,
and the card game Solitaire made using the mouse on Microsoft
Corp's Windows operating software seem intuitive.
"It's early days in wearables, but I would be unsurprised
if 2017 to 2027 turns out to be a great 10-year wave for all
wearable computing, whether it's watches or something like
Glass," DeMasi said.
Companies such as Qualcomm Inc and Fitbit will use
the Consumer Electronics Show to showcase wearable fitness
trackers and smartwatches, in addition to single- and
binocular-lens "glasses."
"There'll be a lot of competitive offerings - and I think
some of these are going to be really, really well-suited for new
kinds of entertainment and gameplay," Hardin said, without
providing details.
To be sure, not all developers think wearable devices are
destined for glory any time soon. There are plenty of questions
over the price point, limited battery life and other concerns.
Misha Lyalin, CEO of ZeptoLab, which created the hit mobile
game "Cut the Rope," says the category is mostly an R&D project
for most game developers at this stage.
"In order for you to succeed as a developer, you have to
have a platform that will be massive," Lyalin said. "It's too
early to place a bet on."
Venture capitalists are mostly taking a wait-and-see
approach, though some want to make sure they are in a solid
position, should the devices take off. Bessemer Ventures and
Signia Venture Partners, for example, together have invested
$2.5 million in Hardin's Mind Pirate.
Glass has not yet emerged as a mass consumer platform, said
Jeremy Liew, managing director of Lightspeed Venture Partners,
which joined some other investors to put a total of about $1
million into Lark, a Silicon Valley startup that makes a smart
wristband and an app to track sleep and exercise patterns.
"But if it becomes one, that next new billion-dollar company
will be built on top of it, and that's why it's worth paying
attention to," Liew said.