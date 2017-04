A storm cloud can be seen behind a yacht as it sails off the coast of Sydney March 31, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray/Files

SYDNEY The Pacific Ocean has warmed in the last two weeks, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said on Tuesday, renewing signs of the development of an El Nino weather pattern.

The Pacific Ocean has warmed amid weak trade winds. Should the trend continue, more warming towards an El Nino is possible, the bureau said.

The bureau put the chance of an El Nino at at least 50 percent.

