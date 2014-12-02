SYDNEY Dec 2 Climate models suggest El Nino
weather conditions will occur over the next three months,
although related weather patterns are already being witnessed,
the Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said on Tuesday.
Climate indicators are close to El Nino thresholds, the BOM
said, with models indicating a 70 percent chance of an event
arriving by February.
El Nino is a warming of Pacific sea-surface temperatures
that occurs every four to 12 years. It can trigger drought in
some parts of the world while causing flooding in others.
The BOM said temperatures in the Pacific have already
exceeded the El Nino threshold but the Southern Oscillation
Index has yet to breach that level yet. The Southern Oscillation
Index is a measure of Pacific air pressure fluctuations.
"Some El Nino-like impacts have already been seen this
spring in Australia and several regions around the globe,
including Asia, South America and southern Africa," the BOM
said. "The Bureau's December-February Climate Outlook shows a
drier and warmer summer is likely for many parts of Australia."
The dry weather is impacting Australia's agricultural
production, with output in key commodities such as wheat set to
fall as dry weather curbs yields.
Nearly all of the Australian east coast and South Australia
received less than half the average amounts of rainfall over the
last three months, denying crops much needed moisture.
