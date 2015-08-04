* Sea-surface temperature anomalies in central Pacific to
climb
* El Nino will likely persist until early 2016
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Aug 4 An El Nino is now well established
and continues to strengthen, the Australian Bureau of
Meteorology (BOM) said, with models indicating that sea-surface
temperature anomalies in the central Pacific Ocean are set to
climb to the highest in 19 years.
The El Nino, marked by a warming of sea-surface temperatures
in the Pacific, can lead to scorching weather across Asia and
east Africa but heavy rains and floods in South America.
"This past week the central tropical Pacific is 1.6 degree
Celsius above normal, and slowly warming still - and forecast by
models to continue warming," Andrew Watkins, supervisor, Climate
Prediction Services at the BOM, said on Tuesday.
"Remember, peak values typically occur late in the year so
we have a three to seven months to go before we may peak in the
current event. The 1987 (event) peaked in August - all other
events peaked between November and February," said Watkins.
Further warming is likely, according to models monitored by
the BOM, with an average peak reading of +2.7 degree Celsius
above normal by December expected.
Should that forecast be realised, it would be the biggest
anomaly since 1997, surpassing the top recordings associated
with the El Ninos of 2002 and 2009, data from the BOM shows.
The 1997 El Nino was the last "very strong" event recorded,
though the BOM concluded the overall impact to be weak, with
major crops withstanding much of the dry weather associated with
the system.
The outlook reinforces the BOM's view that the developing El
Nino could be a "significant event", threatening Australian
production of staple crops such as wheat and sugar, and
providing further pressure on the country's cattle farmers.
With the El Nino event still developing, the BOM said the
weather event will likely persist until early 2016.
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)