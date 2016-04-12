* Chance of La Nina has increased in recent weeks
* La Nina has potential to impact global grains market
-analysts
* Strongest El Nino in 20 years is now easing
(Adds quotes from Weather bureau and analyst on impact on
global grain market)
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, April 12 The chance of a La Nina in 2016
has increased in recent weeks, with climate models indicating a
50 percent possibility of the weather event emerging this year,
the Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said on Tuesday.
The potential emergence of a La Nina comes as the strongest
El Nino in nearly 20 years - which has been linked to serious
crop damage, forest fires and flash floods - begins to subside.
La Nina is the opposite of the El Nino weather event that is
characterized by warmer waters in the tropical Pacific. While a
La Nina can be less damaging than El Nino, severe La Ninas are
also linked to floods, droughts and hurricanes.
"Recent changes in the tropical Pacific Ocean and
atmosphere, combined with current climate model outlooks,
suggest the likelihood of La Nina in 2016 has increased to
around 50 percent," the BOM said.
The bureau had previously indicated that a strong El Nino
weather pattern would likely end in the second quarter of 2016
and a La Nina could follow.
Analysts say a La Nina could impact the supply of global
grains, particularly wheat and corn - where the United States is
the largest exporter of both crops. The weather event is
associated with lower-than-average rainfalls over North America.
While global supplies are ample as of now, the only thing
that could change that "would be a possible La Nina", said Phin
Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank.
Benchmark wheat prices fell to a more than five-year
low last month and corn prices hit a 9-1/2-month low amid
large world supplies.
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)