SYDNEY Aug 14 Australia's weather bureau said
on Tuesday that recent indicators have shown trends consistent
with the early stages of an El Nino event.
The Australian Bureau of Meteorology said although El Niño
development stalled during the second half of July, "over the
past fortnight indicators such as the Southern Oscillation Index
and trade wind strength have shown renewed trends that are
consistent with the early stages of an El Nino event."
Japan's weather bureau said on Friday the weather pattern
was underway. {ID:nL4E8JA2D4]
El Nino is a periodic warming of the eastern equatorial
Pacific Ocean and its arrival comes as fears grow about soaring
global food prices. Severe drought in the United States has
withered the corn crop, sending prices up 60 percent in two
months. Soy prices have also jumped after drought in South
America.
