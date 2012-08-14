* El Nino threshold not breached yet -Australia weather
bureau
* Japan has said the weather pattern underway
* Australian wheat crop faces risks as global food prices
soar
* New South Wales wheat crop may avoid worst impact after
rains -analyst
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Aug 14 Australia's weather bureau said
on Tuesday there were clear signs El Nino was developing in the
eastern Pacific, raising concerns over the potential impact of
the weather event on agriculture at time of soaring global food
prices.
El Nino is a periodic warming of the eastern equatorial
Pacific Ocean and its arrival comes as fears grow about food
prices. Severe drought in the United States has withered the
corn crop, sending prices up 60 percent in two months. Soy
prices have also jumped after drought in South America.
The weather pattern is normally associated with drier
conditions on the east coast of Australia, potentially damaging
important export crops such as wheat, which is heavily reliant
on rains during the spring to summer period to boost yields.
Australian wheat production is forecast to dip this year
from the record 2011/12 season and dry weather across Western
Australia has seen forecasts downgraded in recent weeks.
While El Nino poses a risk to east coast production, this
may be partly offset in New South Wales state, where Australia's
premier grade wheat is grown, by good rains in recent months.
"In New South Wales, the soil moisture going into May was
exceptional because of the summer rain, and while there has been
some frost, there some areas of New South Wales which don't need
another drink," said Andrew Woodhouse, an analyst at brokerage
Advance Trading Australasia.
South Australia's wheat crop could face a bigger risk from
the drier weather associated with El Nino.
"I have downgraded my South Australia wheat forecast by
nearly a million tonnes to 2.86 million tonnes," Woodhouse said,
who sees overall wheat output at 22.56 million tonnes in the
current crop year. Australia is forecast to be the world's
second-biggest wheat exporter again this year.
EL NINO INTENSITY AND DURATION
The Australian Bureau of Meteorology said although El Nino
development stalled in the second half of July, "over the past
fortnight indicators such as the Southern Oscillation Index (a
gauge of atmospheric pressure) and trade wind strength have
shown renewed trends that are consistent with the early stages
of an El Nino event."
Japan's weather bureau said on Friday the weather pattern
was underway.
However, the Australian weather bureau said it was being
"conservative", stressing that its outlook was consistent with
the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and
not at odds with the Japanese weather bureau.
"At the moment, the ocean is looking El Nino-like, but the
atmosphere is still not playing ball," Andrew Watkins, climate
manager at the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, said.
Australia's climate model predicts a "mild" El Nino, but
Watkins warned it was difficult to gauge the impact.
"Most likely the El Nino will be a relatively weak event in
the grand scheme. Having said that, weak events have had strong
impacts in Australia like 2006/07 was not a particularly strong
event but had a strong impact on Australia," Watkins said.
El Nino and its closely related sibling La Nina can cause
havoc with global weather by disrupting ocean and atmospheric
circulation patterns.
The intense 1997-98 El Nino killed 24,000 people, caused $34
billion in direct losses and triggered drought and fires in
Southeast Asia, intense winter storms along the U.S. west coast,
floods in East Africa and both floods and drought in China, the
U.N.'s World Meteorological Agency says.
During an El Nino, warm waters pile up in the eastern
tropical Pacific, leading to the weakening and even reversal of
the westerly trade winds. This leads to drier conditions in
Southeast Asia and parts of Australia but heavy rains in Peru
and California.
The emergence of an El Nino comes just months after the end
of the record-breaking La Nina events of 2010-12 that battered
parts of the globe, damaging crops, mines and triggering floods.
Most of the Australian cotton produced is irrigated,
minimising the impact of an El Nino, while sugar harvests, which
have been hit by recent wet weather, would also
be less likely to be affected by dry weather in the east. Sugar
cane crops are in the tropical north of the country.
The big unknown is how intense and how long the developing
El Nino phenomenon will be. An intense El Nino can cause
widespread drought in Australia, parts of Africa, Southeast Asia
and India, but also bring rains to other parts of the globe.
