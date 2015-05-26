* Rainfall in center-west would help 2015/16 soy crop
* Southeast cane, coffee crops may escape rain at harvest
(Adds comment from national coffee council president)
By Caroline Stauffer
SAO PAULO, May 26 Brazil will likely experience
a moderate El Nino by the end of the year, bringing steady rain
to the country's main grain producing regions and sustained
drought in the arid north, the national meteorological
institute, Inmet, said.
Inmet meteorologist Fabrício Daniel dos Santos Silva said
six consecutive quarters of warming sea surface temperatures in
the Pacific Ocean "indicate an El Nino event of weak intensity,
tending to pass into a moderate stage by the end of the year".
El Nino can lead to scorching weather across Asia and east
Africa, but heavy rains and floods in parts of South America. It
caused food prices to surge in 2009.
In Brazil, a country the size of the continental United
States and a top global supplier of sugar, coffee, beef and
soybeans, the impact of El Nino's return will likely be varied.
Dos Santos said in an email late on Monday that El Nino
characteristics were already affecting Brazil's semi-arid
northeast, where a severe drought began in late 2014 in one of
the country's poorest regions and is already considered high
intensity.
He said the center-west, home to the top soybean producing
state of Mato Grosso, will likely see above-average rains by the
end of the year, a forecast farmers who will plant their 2015/16
soybean crops in September are celebrating.
"We usually benefit from more regular rainfall," Ricardo
Tomczyk, president of Mato Grosso state's soy farmer
association, Aprosoja, said of the El Nino forecasts.
In the south, where the No. 2 and No. 3 soy-growing states
Parana and Rio Grande do Sul are located, El Nino could also
bring above-average rain, especially from May until July, dos
Santos said.
He said the effects of El Nino in the southeast cane and
coffee growing regions would likely be warmer temperatures and
not necessarily more rainfall. That is good news for arabica
coffee in Sao Paulo and Minas Gerais, where rains during the
May-August harvest have caused damage.
Silas Brasileiro, president of the National Coffee Council,
said Parana, which produces 2 percent of Brazil's annual output,
was most at risk of seeing coffee cherries damaged during
harvest if El Nino intensifies.
The U.S. Climate Prediction Center forecast on May 14 the
chance of El Nino conditions developing during the Northern
Hemisphere summer at 90 percent, up from 70 percent in its April
forecast.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Peter Galloway)