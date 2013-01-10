* El Niño unlikely into Northern Hemisphere spring
* Neutral conditions may last into summer
Jan 10 The U.S. national weather forecaster
reiterated its prediction that the much-feared El Niño
phenomenon is unlikely to affect the Northern Hemisphere weather
this spring.
In its monthly report on Thursday, the U.S. Climate
Prediction Center (CPC) said conditions will remain neutral for
the next few months, further reducing the chances of a drought
in Asia and flooding in South America.
The report also raised the possibility that the pattern that
can wreak havoc on weather would not reappear before the summer,
but said a forecast so far ahead covering the April to June
period may not be accurate.
El Niño leads to a heating of Pacific waters, triggering
drought in Southeast Asia and Australia, which produce some of
the world's major food staples, such as sugar cane and grains.
It can also cause flooding in South America.
For the United States, El Niño can bring higher than average
winter precipitation to the Southwest, less wintry weather
across the North as well as stronger winter storms in California
and increased storminess across the southern states.
The CPC is part of the National Oceanic Atmospheric
Administration (NOAA).
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)