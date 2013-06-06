NEW YORK, June 6 The U.S. government weather
forecaster on Thursday predicted that extreme conditions are
unlikely through the Northern Hemisphere summer, with the La
Nina pattern more likely to develop than its more infamous
counterpart, El Nino.
In its monthly report based on conditions over the past four
weeks, the Climate Prediction Center (CPC) said a small number
of its models predict "weak" La Nina conditions, but most
forecasts favor conditions remaining neutral over the summer.
The CPC's previous monthly report on May 9 said data
confirmed its forecast that El Nino was unlikely to cause
extreme weather in the Northern Hemisphere throughout the summer
and into winter.
The CPC is an office under the National Oceanic Atmospheric
Administration.
In 2011, La Nina, an abnormal cooling of waters in the
equatorial Pacific which wreaks havoc on weather conditions in
Asia and the Americas, was blamed for crippling droughts in
Texas and severe dry spells in South America that killed crops.
The phenomenon known as El Nino heats up tropical oceans in
East Asia, sending warm air into the United States and South
America, often causing flooding and heavy rains.
It can also trigger drought conditions in Southeast Asia and
Australia, regions that produce some of the world's major food
staples, such as sugar cane and grains.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Grant McCool)