UPDATE 9-Oil tumbles amid oversupply fears, unlikelihood of deeper OPEC cuts
* Slowest demand in China in almost a year (Updates prices, adds volumes, graphic)
NEW YORK, Sept 10 A U.S. government weather forecaster on Thursday said El Nino conditions would gradually weaken through the Northern Hemisphere spring 2016 after peaking in late fall or early winter.
The Climate Prediction Center (CPC), an agency of the National Weather Service, said the likelihood of El Nino conditions persisting through the Northern Hemisphere winter are approximately 95 percent, up from a more than 90 percent chance in last month's forecast. (Reporting By Luc Cohen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Slowest demand in China in almost a year (Updates prices, adds volumes, graphic)
May 4 U.S. shale exploration company Marathon Oil Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss on Thursday, due to a nearly $5 billion impairment charge related to the sale of its Canadian oil sands business.