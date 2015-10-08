NEW YORK Oct 8 A U.S. government weather forecaster on Thursday said El Nino conditions would continue through Northern Hemisphere 2015-16, gradually weakening through the spring.

The Climate Prediction Center (CPC), an agency of the National Weather Service, maintained its forecast of the likelihood of El Nino conditions persisting through the winter at about 95 percent and peaking in late fall/early winter. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)