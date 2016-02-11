NEW YORK Feb 11 A U.S. government weather forecaster on Thursday said the El Nino weather phenomenon under way is likely to dissipate by late Northern Hemisphere spring or early summer, and possibly transition to La Nina conditions.

The Climate Prediction Center (CPC), an agency of the National Weather Service, in its monthly forecast said most models show the strong El Nino will weaken in the coming months and the chance of La Nina conditions increases into the fall. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)