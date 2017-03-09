NEW YORK, March 9 A U.S. government weather forecaster on Thursday said La Niña conditions have disappeared and projected the possibility of El Niño developing in the Northern Hemisphere fall.

The Climate Prediction Center (CPC), an agency of the National Weather Service, in a monthly forecast said that neutral conditions were present in February and are likely to continue through at least the spring.

The forecaster sees increasing chances of El Nino developing later this year, with some indications it could arrive as soon as this spring. (Reporting by Chris Prentice)