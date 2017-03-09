Iran to hold tender for Azadegan field "within days"- NIOC chief
May 28 A tender to develop Iran's Azadegan oil field will be held before next Friday, National Iranian Oil Company Managing Director Ali Kardor told state-run Press TV on Sunday.
NEW YORK, March 9 A U.S. government weather forecaster on Thursday said La Niña conditions have disappeared and projected the possibility of El Niño developing in the Northern Hemisphere fall.
The Climate Prediction Center (CPC), an agency of the National Weather Service, in a monthly forecast said that neutral conditions were present in February and are likely to continue through at least the spring.
The forecaster sees increasing chances of El Nino developing later this year, with some indications it could arrive as soon as this spring. (Reporting by Chris Prentice)
WASHINGTON, May 27 U.S. President Donald Trump has told "confidants," including the head of the Environmental Protection Agency Scott Pruitt, that he plans to leave a landmark international agreement on climate change, Axios news outlet reported on Saturday, citing three sources with direct knowledge.