UPDATE 1-Russia's Gazprom says resolves issue with gas supplies to Poland
MOSCOW, June 22 Russia's Gazprom said on Thursday a technical issue that caused poor quality gas to be delivered to Poland via the Yamal pipeline had been resolved.
June 8 A U.S. government weather forecaster on Thursday said there are no active El Niño or La Niña patterns and that neutral conditions are likely in the Northern Hemisphere during fall 2017.
However, chances for El Niño remain elevated, between 35 and 50 percent, relative to the long-term average into the fall, the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center said in a monthly forecast.
(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
MOSCOW, June 22 Russia's Gazprom said on Thursday a technical issue that caused poor quality gas to be delivered to Poland via the Yamal pipeline had been resolved.
* Yield curve steepens slightly (Updates with close of European markets)