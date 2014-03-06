(Recasts first sentence; adds details on strength of
By Chris Prentice
NEW YORK, March 6 The much-feared El Nino
phenomenon, the warming of sea surface temperatures in the
Pacific which can trigger drought in Southeast Asia and
Australia and floods in South America, could strike as early as
the Northern Hemisphere summer, the U.S. weather forecaster
warned on Thursday.
In its strongest prediction in almost 18 months that El Nino
could return, the Climate Prediction Center (CPC) said in its
monthly report that neutral El Nino conditions will likely
continue through the spring, but there was about a 50 percent
chance of the weather pattern developing during the summer or
autumn.
The CPC's latest outlook brings the forecaster in line with
other global meteorologists that have raised their outlook for
El Nino's potential return this year.
The CPC switched its status to El Nino watch for the first
time since October 2012.
Drought triggered in Southeast Asia and Australia by El Nino
can be particularly devastating because those regions produce
some of the world's major food staples, such as sugar cane and
grains.
The last time El Nino ripped across the globe was in the
summer of 2009, lowering temperatures in the Northern
Hemisphere, said Phillip Vida, meteorologist at U.S.-based
weather forecaster MDA Weather Services.
A more severe occurrence was in 1998 when freak weather
killed more than 2,000 people and caused billions of dollars in
damage to crops, infrastructure and mines in Australia and other
parts of Asia.
"It's less favorable in Southeast Asia and into India," said
Kyle Tapley, agricultural meteorologist at MDA.
"Generally, it's more favorable for crops in the United
States, as it favors a cooler weather pattern across the major
corn and soybean areas."
The outlook will increase uncertainty in global commodity
and energy markets, with coffee, cocoa and natural gas prices
roiled by an extended period of extreme weather.
Brazil is suffering its worst drought in decades, the polar
vortex has frozen much of the U.S. East Coast, and extreme
floods have submerged parts of Britain in recent months.
"A lot of commodities prices are already high. Toss El Nino
or La Nina into it, things will get that much crazier down the
road," said Jack Scoville, a vice president for Price Futures
Group in Chicago.
The forecast will also be closely watched by the U.S. crude
oil industry as El Nino reduces the chances of storms in the
Gulf of Mexico that could topple platforms and rigs during the
Atlantic hurricane season that starts on June 1.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe, Sophie Hares and Leslie Adler)