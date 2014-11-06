(Adds link to full report, background throughout)
NEW YORK Nov 6 The U.S. weather forecaster on
Thursday projected a 58 percent chance of El Nino developing
during the Northern Hemisphere winter, reducing its outlook for
the likelihood of the weather phenomenon in its monthly report.
The Climate Prediction Center, an agency of the National
Weather Service, said the most recent atmosphere and ocean
conditions had "reduced confidence that El Nino will fully
materialize."
Last month, the CPC said the phenomenon, a warming of
sea-surface temperatures in the Pacific, was favored to begin in
the next one or two months.
El Nino, if it does materialize, is favored to last into the
Northern Hemisphere spring, according to the agency.
"If El Nino does emerge, the forecaster consensus favors a
weak event," the CPC said in its report.
Global weather forecasters earlier this year increased the
likelihood of El Nino, heightening uncertainty in global
commodity and energy markets.
