NEW YORK, June 11 A U.S. weather forecaster
warned on Thursday the El Nino weather pattern that can cause
droughts in Asia and heavy rain in the Americas will likely last
into next year, longer than previously expected and potentially
roiling crops and commodity prices.
The Climate Prediction Center (CPC), an agency of the
National Weather Service, pegged the chances of El Nino weather
conditions continuing into the Northern Hemisphere's 2015-16
winter at 85 percent, becoming the first major forecaster to say
the event is highly likely to last into next year.
CPC previously saw a more than 80 percent chance El Nino
would last through 2015.
Government forecasters have been heightening their warning
calls for a stronger and longer El Nino. Japan's weather bureau
on Wednesday also said it sees the possibility of El Nino
lasting into the winter.
The event, the warming of Pacific sea-surface temperatures,
can have devastating consequences for global agriculture,
triggering heavy rains and floods in South America and scorching
weather in Asia and as far away as east Africa.
In the United States, El Nino increases precipitation in key
agricultural regions and reduces the likelihood of a busy
hurricane season from June to November that can disrupt energy
operations in the Gulf of Mexico.
"Across the contiguous United States, temperature and
precipitation impacts associated with El Nino are expected to
remain minimal during the Northern Hemisphere summer and
increase into the late fall and winter," CPC said.
To read the full CPC report, click here: 1.usa.gov/1ggMcrL
