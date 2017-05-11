(Adds background)
May 11 Neutral or El Nino conditions are nearly
equally likely in the Northern Hemisphere this summer and fall,
a U.S. government forecaster said on Thursday.
The National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center
said in its monthly outlook that the forecaster consensus
reflected slightly lower chances of El Nino development than it
did last month.
The last El Nino, a warming of ocean surface temperatures in
the eastern and central Pacific that typically occurs every few
years, went away in 2016 and was linked to crop damage, fires
and flash floods.
(Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Lisa Von Ahn)