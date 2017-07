July 13 (Reuters) - A U.S. government weather forecaster on Thursday said there are no active El Niño or La Niña patterns and that neutral conditions are likely in the Northern Hemisphere into winter 2017-18.

However, chances for El Niño remain elevated, between 35 and 45 percent, relative to the long-term average, the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center said in a monthly forecast. (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru)