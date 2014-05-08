(Updates to add details about El Nino impact, link to FACTBOX)

NEW YORK May 8 The chances have increased over the past month that the much-feared El Nino weather phenomenon may strike in the Northern Hemisphere during the remainder of the year, the federal U.S. forecaster said Thursday.

In its monthly report, the Climate Prediction Center, an agency of the National Weather Service, upped the likelihood of the conditions developing during the remainder the year, raising it to more than 65 percent during the summer.

In April, it boosted El Nino chances above 50 percent.

Global weather forecasters in recent months have increased the likelihood of El Nino, a warming of sea-surface temperatures in the Pacific, heightening uncertainty in global commodity and energy markets.

The conditions can wreak havoc on global crops, triggering drought in Southeast Asia and Australia and floods in the United States and South America.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Nick Zieminski)