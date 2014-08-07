(Adds CPC report details)
Aug 7 A U.S. weather forecaster scaled down its
estimate for the chances of the El Nino weather phenomenon
occurring during autumn and early winter in the Northern
Hemisphere to 65 percent, from an earlier estimate of 80
percent.
The Climate Prediction Center (CPC), an agency of the
National Weather Service, had made its earlier prediction in
July.
"The consensus of forecasters expects El Nino to emerge
during August-October and to peak at weak strength during the
late fall and early winter," the agency said in a monthly update
on Thursday.
Last month, the CPC forecast a 70 percent chance for El Nino
to occur in the summer.
"Over the last month, model forecasts have slightly delayed
the El Nino onset," it said.
The agency downplayed the possibility of a strong El Nino,
saying there was a higher chance of a weak to moderate event.
