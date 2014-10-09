(Adds links to report, FACTBOX)
By Chris Prentice
NEW YORK Oct 9 The El Niño weather phenomenon
is expected to occur in the next 1-2 months and last into next
spring in the Northern Hemisphere, though it will likely be
weak, the Climate Prediction Center (CPC) agency of the National
Weather Service said on Thursday.
While the forecast marks the strongest prediction yet from
the U.S. weather forecaster after going on watch earlier this
year, the call for a weak El Niño means the pattern will have
less of an impact on global crops than previously expected.
"This El Niño will likely remain weak throughout its
duration," CPC said in its monthly forecast.
El Niño, the warming of sea surface temperatures in the
Pacific, can cause flooding and heavy rains in the United States
and South America and can trigger drought conditions in
Southeast Asia and Australia.
