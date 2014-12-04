(Adds forecast details, background, link to report)
NEW YORK Dec 4 The U.S. weather forecaster on
Thursday projected a 65 percent chance of El Nino conditions
during the Northern Hemisphere winter and into spring, up from a
58 percent chance predicted early in November.
The Climate Prediction Center, an agency of the National
Weather Service, said in a monthly report it is on watch for the
El Nino weather phenomenon.
The heightened alert comes just days after the Australian
Bureau of Meteorology said there is a 70 percent chance of an El
Nino event arriving by February.
El Nino, a warming of Pacific sea-surface temperatures that
occurs every four to 12 years, can trigger drought in some parts
of the world and cause flooding in others.
Last month, the CPC slightly lowered the likelihood of El
Nino occurring in the Northern Hemisphere winter to 58 percent.
