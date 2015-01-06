SYDNEY Jan 6 Pacific Ocean temperatures have
cooled over the last two weeks, easing away from El Nino
thresholds, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said on
Tuesday.
Ocean temperatures have oscillated near El Nino thresholds
for several months but over recent weeks have again eased, the
Australian weather agency said.
Sea surface temperature anomalies have cooled by around 0.4
degrees in the parts of central to eastern tropical Pacific
Ocean, the BOM said.
However, temperatures remain above average along much of the
equator, the Australian weather agency said.
Beneath the surface, temperatures have also eased closer to
average in many areas, the BOM said.
Despite the cooling indicators, the BOM said its climate
models continue to show warmer-than-average sea temperatures
persisting over the next two-to-three months.
Japan in December declared an El Nino, marking the first
declaration by a major meteorological bureau of the much-feared
weather phenomenon, which had been widely expected to emerge
this year.
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Anand Basu)