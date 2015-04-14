* Ocean temperatures continue to be warmer than average
* All models surveyed suggest further ocean warming will
occur
* Warmer weather if El Nino emerges would hurt Australian
wheat
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, April 14 Weather models show an El Nino
is likely to emerge this year, with at least a 70 percent chance
the weather pattern could arrive as early as June, the
Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said on Tuesday.
El Nino, or a warming of sea-surface temperatures in the
Pacific, can prompt drought in Southeast Asia and Australia and
heavy rains in South America, hitting production of food such as
rice, wheat and sugar.
"The chances of El Nino occurring in 2015 have increased,"
the Australian weather bureau said. "Ocean temperatures in the
tropical Pacific continue to be warmer than average, trade winds
remain weaker than normal, and all models surveyed suggest
further ocean warming will occur," it added.
Tropical Pacific Ocean sea surface temperatures are now just
shy of El Nino levels, the BOM said.
Should an El Nino emerge, the system would likely bring
below-average late winter and spring rainfall over eastern
Australia and above-average daytime temperatures over the
southern half of Australia.
This would hurt the wheat crop in Australia, the world's
fourth-biggest exporter of the grain.
Wheat production is expected to total 24.39 million tonnes
in the 2015/16 season starting July 1, Australia's chief
commodity forecaster said this month, up 3 percent from this
year's 23.61 million tonnes.
Another season of poor wheat production from Australian east
coast farmers will extend headwinds for GrainCorp Ltd,
the country's largest bulk grain handler.
