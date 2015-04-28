(Adds details)
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, April 28 Climate indicators are nearing
levels associated with an El Nino weather event, the Australian
Bureau of Meteorology said on Tuesday.
Pacific Ocean sea temperatures now exceed El Nino
thresholds, the bureau said, while trade winds have weakened
over the last few weeks - suggesting coupling between the ocean
and atmosphere may be occurring.
Should this pattern continue, the bureau said, an El Nino
will develop.
The weather bureau earlier this month put the chance of the
weather event arriving at at least 70 percent, potentially as
early as June.
An El Nino can cause lower rainfall in Australia and Asia,
and more rains in South America.
Such conditions would be unfavourable for production of
wheat in Australia and sugar production globally providing some
support to prices, which have slumped in recent weeks.
Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures hit a six-month
low on Monday, while ICE May raw sugar were trading near
a six-year low in March.
The group head of sugar at Wilmar International Ltd
last week told Reuters that there was a risk sugar
prices could rise if an El Nino emerged.
(Editing by Richard Pullin and Ed Davies)