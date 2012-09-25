GENEVA, Sept 25 An El Nino event, usually
associated with significant changes in rainfall, is likely to
develop this month and next in the Pacific, affecting global
climate patterns, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO)
said on Tuesday.
The phenomenon, characterised by unusually warm ocean
temperatures in the tropical Pacific, has been linked previously
to drier-than-normal conditions in Australia, Indonesia, the
Philippines, northeastern Brazil, southeastern Africa and parts
of Asia, the United Nations agency said.
"A weak El Nino may develop in September and October and
last until the northern hemisphere winter," the WMO said in a
statement.
El Nino is also associated with wetter-than-normal
conditions in Ecuador, northern Peru, southern Brazil to central
Argentina and parts of eastern Africa, it said.
El Nino winters tend to be mild over western Canada and
parts of the United States and wet over the southern United
States, it added.
La Nina, its opposite phenomenon which causes an abnormal
cooling of waters, ended in April.
The WMO update is based on many different climate forecast
models gathered from centres around the world.
"The majority of these climate forecast models say that
there is a 'moderately high likelihood' of an El Nino. Having
said that, it can't be ruled out that neutral conditions may
continue," WMO spokeswoman Clare Nullis told a news briefing.
The Geneva-based WMO promotes cooperation among its 189
member states and their national meteorological and hydrological
services and is the U.N. system's voice on weather, climate and
water.