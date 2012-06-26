(Adds quote, detail)
By Tom Miles
GENEVA, June 26 There is a slight chance of El
Niño weather conditions developing between July and September
but the strength of any such event, usually associated with
significant changes in precipitation, is unknown, the World
Meteorological Organization said on Tuesday.
El Niño is characterised by unusually warm ocean
temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific and
has been linked to drought in Australia, Indonesia and
northeastern parts of South America and to heavy rain in Ecuador
and northern Peru, the WMO said.
In its previous update in May the WMO said it foresaw an
equal chance of El Nino or neutral conditions in the second half
of the year, with little chance of a return to the 2011-2012 La
Niña conditions that ended in April.
"Now we're saying El Niño has a slight edge over neutral
conditions," WMO spokeswoman Clare Nullis said.
Nullis said the uncertainty was due partly to the different
readouts given by the various prediction methods.
While most climate models were predicting El Niño, some
dynamic models and at least half the statistical models still
pointed to neutral conditions.
The third option, a re-emergence of La Niña, is considered
very unlikely. La Niña is an abnormal cooling of waters in the
equatorial Pacific which can last for years and wreaks havoc on
weather in Asia and the Americas, where it mainly causes
crop-killing drought.
The WMO bases its reports on information from weather
prediction centres and experts around the world.
